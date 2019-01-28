LSZ slams Hodzi over lawyers' graft claims

STAFF WRITER  •  28 January 2019 3:33PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has slammed Prosecutor-General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi after he alleged legal practitioners dominate the list of corrupt officials, suggesting the allegations are exaggerated and disparaging in nature.

who was on Wednesday sworn in as the substantive PG, said in an interview with State media that the most heinous corruption is emanating from the legal practitioners.

The LSZ denied the corruption allegations, and said Hodzi never raised the issue with them even though he has been in office for months.

“Is the PG not convicting these lawyers before investigations are concluded? It is disconcerting that Hodzi having been in this office for six months in an acting capacity never saw the wisdom in bringing such serious allegations to the attention of the Law Society Council.

“One would wonder why these lawyers who are alleged to be corrupt are not being prosecuted, especially when the PG seemingly suggests that he is armed with incriminating evidence against these lawyers,” LSZ said in a statement. 


 

Comments (2)

Maybe he's got Godwills Masimirembwa in mind?... the ZEC crew?

Sagitarr - 28 January 2019

i only know 1 corrupt lawyer ie Magodora in kwekwe

Chief Nduku - 28 January 2019

