Huge wins for OGs, HORNS

HARARE - Old Georgians Sports Club (OGs) began their 2019 Harare Rugby Board Under-21 Championship Group B campaign with a lopsided 118-0 win over Yadah on Saturday at Old Hararians (OH).

Fly half Jerry Jaravaza was clinical with the boot as he managed to land all his 17 kicks in the huge win for the Groombridge-based side.

The other big winners in Group B this past weekend were Southern City, who beat Mbare 52-5 to get their campaign off to a good start.

OH also started the season with a win after getting the better of Alex Sports Club in a match that finished 33-10.

The match between Mabvuku and Ancient City failed to take place after the latter failed to pitch up at Belgravia Sports Club.

Mabvuku were given the full five points on a 20-0 score line.

In Group A, XP HORNS were in irresistible form as they ran out 97-0 winners overs over Mufakose at Belgravia Sports Club.

Pitbulls were also too strong for Harare Sports Club as they emerged with a comprehensive 77-0 victory.

At the same venue, Chitungwiza also recorded a comfortable 44-0 win over Hatcliffe while the University of Zimbabwe beat Mutare Sports Club 44-12.

The round robin stage of the Under-21 Championship will run for the next seven rounds with each team playing each other.

The league will only take a break on the weekend of February 23 but will resume a week later.

The weekend of March 23 sees the semi-finals taking place with the top two teams from each group set to qualify.

The league will come to a conclusion on March 30 when the two victors from the semi-final clashes meet in the final.

Results:

Group A: University of Zimbabwe 40-12 Mutare Sports Club, Mufakose 0-97 XP HORNS, Chitungwiza 44-0 Hatcliffe, Harare Sports Club 0-77 Pitbulls Group B: Mabvuku 20-0 Ancient City, Mbare 5-52 Southern City, Yadah 0-118 Old Georgians, Alex Sports Club 10-33 Old Hararians.