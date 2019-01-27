Top executives for Vic Falls CEO Roundtable

HARARE - The CEO Africa Roundtable is holding its annual gathering from February 13 to 15 in the resort of Victoria Falls, with business persons set to discuss two key topics — discovering new opportunities and forming lasting business relationships.

Set for the classic Elephant Hills Resort Hotel, the CEO Roundtable has invited interested parties to attend the edition and link up with company executives who will help widen their scope on business related issues.

“CEO Africa Roundtable is a high-level platform for chief executive officers and senior executives in both private and public sector, created to engender cross-fertilisation of critical economic and business knowledge in and around Africa.”

The 6th edition of the CEO Africa Roundtable will be attended by top company executives, investors and public officials, who will network, discover new opportunities and form lasting business relationships.

Last year, the roundtable’s aim was to see action on some of the toxic elements that characterised the business environment such as fiscal deficits, corruption, Cabinet composition to diplomatic tensions with the international community.

This year’s edition runs under the theme: “From talk to unified action towards a more responsible and inclusive national economy.”