Chamisa barred from Tuku funeral

HARARE - Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was yesterday prevented by overzealous State security agents from entering the National Sports Stadium in Harare to attend the funeral programme of the late global music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi.

The decision to bar Chamisa soured the somber mood at the stadium, with many people who witnessed the unsavoury incident telling the Daily News on Sunday that they feared this could impact negatively on the mooted talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the opposition.

Earlier in the day, MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora had tweeted about the incident, describing the action of the security agents as “cowardly and totally unacceptable”.

“The decision by State agents to bar @nelsonchamisa from entering the National Sports Stadium is cowardly and totally unacceptable.

“Although Hon Zwizwai and myself tried to remonstrate with the government ministers present, it was to no avail,” he said.

But Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana defended the security agents’ conduct saying Chamisa had himself to blame for the incident as he had allegedly insisted on driving into the sports facility with his entourage, which was not deemed acceptable from a security point of view.

“Let us not be consumed with pathetic narcism. This weekend is all about Tuku.

“It’s amoral to be so self-consumed to the extent of trying to overshadow a deceased superstar on his own final journey and swansong. This is not the first time someone has disrespected a funeral,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the giant stadium to bid farewell to the 66-year-old master of song whose death has left the music industry poorer without him.

His friends, colleagues and government officials described him as a rare talent and unifier who had time for almost “everyone” he encountered during his long and rewarding career.

Mtukudzi will be buried this afternoon at his rural home of Madziwa despite being accorded the national hero status by government.

While glad that he had been given the highest honour, his family said it was his wish to be buried alongside his relatives in Mashonaland Central Province.

Mtukudzi died in Harare on Wednesday after battling diabetes for more than two decades.

His death came almost nine years after he lost his son Sam who died in a car accident on March 15, 2010 while driving home with his boyhood friend.