Zim Hindus in collective fire sacrifice for peace

STAFF WRITER  •  26 January 2019 2:35PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - The Hindoo Society of Harare is organising “Samuh Shanti Havan” or a collective fire sacrifice for peace on January 27 in the capital and has invited all Hindus to participate.

“Performing a Havan or Homa brings peace and prosperity in the world”, the Society said. The smoke from Havan “removes what is harmful in the atmosphere and attracts what is good, thereby increasing abundance and prosperity in the world”.

Organisers said participants are requested to bring flowers, camphor, five paans, tulsi, durva, fruit, aarti thaali, prasad, red cloth, Ganpati statue, bajat, etc.; while other required havan items will be provided by the Society.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement from Nevada in the US, commended the Zimbabwe hindus for their inclusivity approach by performing the ancient rituals aimed at the welfare of the entire broader community.

Rajan Zed, who is president of Universal Society of Hinduism, congratulated the community in Zimbabwe for continuing with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage amidst so many distractions. He advised Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in your life. 

