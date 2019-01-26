Women pay tribute to Tuku

HARARE - Fashion enthusiasts yesterday participated in an online campaign #Dhuku4Tuku encouraging women to put on head wrap (doek) as tribute for the late superstar and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi.

Several women, including musicians, politicians and the corporate world, participated in the campaign meant to celebrate Tuku’s life.

Pictures of them covering their heads were posted online under the hashtag #Dhuku4Tuku and calling for all mourners to be dressed in black.

Tuku died on Wednesday at Avenues Clinic after a long battle with diabetes and mourners are gathered at his Norton residence.

High-profile figures, including the President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi and several other government ministers attended the funeral.

Socialites and musicians also attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the late music supremo.

Meanwhile, Zimdancehall musicians have started releasing songs as tribute to the late superstar Mtukudzi.

Tuku in one of his several radio interviews singled out Soul Jah Love as someone in the right direction in as far as music is concerned.

Dancehall star Killer T has led other chanters Seh Calaz, Jah Signal and Flex Tattle in coming up with tracks in honour of the late icon.

Young chanter Flex Tattle’s handlers said he is a big fan of Tuku’s music and wishes to be like the superstar.

Local music promoters have since lined up a farewell gig at the National Sports Stadium in honour of Tuku with a number of musicians expected to perform.



