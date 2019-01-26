RBZ boss' bail conditions relaxed

Shamiso Dzingire  •  26 January 2019 1:25PM  •  0 comments


HARARE - Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) financial intelligence unit director Mirirai Chiremba’s bail conditions have been relaxed.  

Chiremba stands accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly reviewed a gold dealer’s daily withdrawal amount to $195 000 from $95 000 at a time when the broker’s application was still undergoing due diligence at NMB Bank. 

He had approached the court seeking the release of his passport and the alteration of police reporting conditions.

When Chiremba was admitted to $6 000 bail in December last year, he was ordered to report to the police three times a week, surrender his passport, title deeds to his Marlborough residence amongst other stringent conditions.

Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura yesterday ruled that Chiremba will now report once a fortnight on Fridays at the nearest police station.

However, Chitumbura ruled that the passport remains with the clerk of court and will only be released when he needs to travel.

Chiremba will be back in court on February 28.


 

