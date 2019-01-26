Novice contest set for March

HARARE - The National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) will host this year’s edition of Novice championships contest on March 30 at the Empire Gym in Harare.

Commonly known as bodybuilding for beginners contest, NFZBBF yesterday sought to explain the essence of the event now running under the banner “Novice Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships 2019”.

“Bodybuilding and fitness in Zimbabwe has developed over the years. Our athletes are grouped into four classes namely; freshments, ordinary amateurs, premier amateurs and professionals and Novice is meant for freshments,” NFZBBF secretary-general Quiet Shangai told the Daily News yesterday.

“Freshments are athletes who are still new to competitive bodybuilding and fitness. These athletes have never competed at a show rated provincial or higher and are looking for exposure, confidence, guidance and encouragement. If not guided properly they will quit the sport or will struggle for the rest of their entire careers.”

Shangai said their development theme for this year is “90.90.90” .

“Having said that, it is critical to have a model that supports these athletes and Novice Zimbabwe should be the antidote,” he said.

“It is also imperative for a system to structure Novice in a way which allows for interaction between athletes and the federation pre, during and after Novice. In short the Novice competition should be interactive.

“Athletes should come out of Novice knowing career progression paths, athletes’ attitude, nutrition and show preparations.

“It is also critical for novices to know divisions which suit their physiques after a Novice show. A freshment will graduate into an ordinary amateur who is a developed athlete who has capacity to turn premier.

“A premier athlete can be sent to a regional or international show and do damage. If developed a premier amateur may turn professional.

A professional athlete is accorded the pro status by an International Federation and is not allowed to do amateur shows. Our development mantra for 2019 is 90.90.90.

“At least 90 percent of the athletes who will do Novice should do Provincial shows in 2019. At least 90 percent of the athletes who will have done Provincials and Novice will do the Nationals in 2019 and at least 90 percent of athletes who will do the Nationals in 2019 and don’t turn professional will do the 2020 Nationals.”

The event has already attracted a large pool of sponsors, who include Iron Lion nutrition, Empire Gym, Generations Shopfitters, Supplement Factory and Musclerage.

“We have several divisions lined up for this event which are the senior men bodybuilding open, junior men bodybuilding under 23 years, men’s physique open, men’s fitness open, wheelchair men bodybuilding and the women fitness development,” said Shangai.

Promising athlete Gerald Woodend won the Novice title last year.