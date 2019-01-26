Ingwebu Breweries invites suppliers

Caroline Chiimba  •  26 January 2019 2:30PM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO - The Bulawayo Municipal Commercial Undertaking (BMCU)-run Ingwebu Breweries has called for fresh applications from current and prospective suppliers who are registered by Procurement and Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz).

In a press statement, the Brewery said all prospective suppliers who had responded to the previous adverts need to make fresh submissions again including proof of registration by Praz.

“Being guided by Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act (22;23), Ingwebu Breweries is inviting applications from current and prospective suppliers for consideration as approved suppliers for consideration as approved suppliers of goods and services,” read the statement.

The suppliers’ core business includes air conditioning equipment, installation and maintenance; alarms system; Auctioneers; construction and renovations; forklifts hire; mealie meal; water engineering, and many more.

