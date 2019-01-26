Guvamombe further remanded



HARARE - Suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe, who is accused of criminal abuse of office was yesterday, further remanded to February 28.

Guvamombe is accused of offering work-related learning to former Cabinet ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Saviour Kasukuwere at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts where they are being tried for corruption related allegations.

Prosecutor Shephered Makonde sought postponement saying investigations are still underway.

On his initial remand, the court heard Guvamombe threatened to release dossiers against his subordinates which expose their criminal malpractice.

The leading investigator, Clemence Mashawi, also told the court that he was informed by the Prosecutor-General’s office that Guvamombe is likely to face allegations of a similar nature.

The State alleges that on November 27, Guvamombe received a letter from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) requesting attachment of Bachelor of Laws second level students on work-related learning

Guvamombe allegedly authorised the letter and referred it to the deputy chief magistrate Elijah Makomo without any comments or reservations.

Makomo reportedly referred the papers to the human resources officer, George Name, for processing.

The State alleges that Mandiwanzira and Kasukuwere, who are currently appearing at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on criminal abuse of office charges, were some of the students.

It is the State’s case that Guvamombe did not endorse any reservations despite the fact that they are appearing before the same court and that their involvement in magisterial duties would bring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) name into disrepute.

On November 29, the court heard that Name wrote to all provincial heads, advising them of attachment of UZ law students from December 17 to February 15, 2019, with Mandiwanzira and Kasukuwere set to be attached at the magistrates’ court.

On December 17, it is alleged that Mandiwanzira and Kasukuwere reported for duty and were addressed by provincial magistrate Elisha Singano who upon realising that the duo had pending cases at the same court, approached Guvamombe and informed him of the predicament with the view to stop the internship.

The court heard Guvamombe allegedly insisted that the two are still innocent and instructed that they be attached at the Harare Civil Court and would consider Mbare for criminal duties attachment despite knowing these courts are manned by anti-corruption magistrates.

According to court papers, there was likelihood that Mandiwanzira and Kasukuwere might appear before the same magistrate whom they would be interaction with during their internship.

By so doing, the State alleges that Guvamombe acted inconsistently and contrary to his duties as the chief magistrate.