Zimunya man fined for bashing wife

STAFF WRITER  •  24 January 2019 8:50AM  •  0 comments


HARARE - A Zimunya man has been fined $100 for bashing his wife over allegations of infidelity.

Brighton Marange of Zimunya Township was convicted on his own plea of guilt and faces an alternative 30-day jail stint if he fails to pay the fine in a sentence handed down by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

Marange was convicted of physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (i) (a) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:6.

Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga told the court how Marange assaulted his wife on January 19 at around noon, accusing her of bedding one Elisha Chikware a claim she denies.

He kicked her all over the body with booted feet before threatening to kill her with a knife.

Ndadzungira sustained a back injuries but was not medically examined.

Matthew Chimutunga was prosecuting.

