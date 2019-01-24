Odzi drunk steals potful of chicken

HARARE - An Odzi drunk, who stole a pot of chicken worth almost $60 from a roadside restaurant in a fit of rage after being denied an extra piece, has been spared jail.

Gumisani Munhuwei, 33, of Murauro Village under Chief Marange was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

Munhuwei, who pleaded for leniency claiming to having been heavily drunk, had a 30-day jail sentence suspended on condition he pays for the stolen meat.

He was being charged with theft as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that on January 18, 2019 at around 2000 hours, while drunk, Munhuwei went to Elizabeth Sandu’s kitchen at Romeos and bought a plate of sadza.

The two had a misunderstanding after Munhuwei was asked to wash his hands at the tap and instead blew off after he was denied an extra piece of chicken.

He then went on to grab the pot with cooked meat and disappeared into the night.

John Mukwada and Eliot Badza, who were also at the restaurant, tried to pursue him but only returned with an empty pot he had dumped by the roadside.

Matthew Chimutunga was prosecuting.