Dzvimbo named new Zimche CEO

HARARE - Academic Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo has been officially appointed as the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche) chief executive officer (CEO) by the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister Amon Murwira.

In a statement, the ministry said Dzvimbo is highly regarded in terms of the management of universities having worked in many universities within and outside Zimbabwe.

“We are confident that he will drive the strategic turnaround of Zimche to becoming a vibrant Higher Education Regulatory Authority.

“Zimche provides critical advice to the ministry with respect to issues of quality, governance, internationalisation of staff and students as well as benchmarking our programmes with international trends,” the statement said.

The ministry said Dzimbo’s appointment comes at a time when institutions of higher learning are now following education 5.0 that encompasses teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyamangara has been appointed as Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology founding vice chancellor. The ministry has commended his vast academic and university leadership skills.



