UN urges govt to uphold rule of law

HARARE - United Nations (UN) has urged the Zimbabwean government to uphold the rule of law in order to attain economic recovery and sustainable development by 2030.

a statement communications specialist Sirak Gebrehiwot said UN strongly believes that the current challenges in the country can only be resolved through peaceful and inclusive consultative processes.

“The United Nations remains committed to continue supporting the people of Zimbabwe in their quest to implement the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, and the advancement of sustainable, rights-based and inclusive economic growth and development for all, particularly the most vulnerable including children, women and youth.

“In line with Zimbabwe’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, upholding rule of law and ensuring the protection of human rights of all Zimbabweans at all times is critical for accelerated economic recovery, inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Gebrehiwot said.



