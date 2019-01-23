Citizens hold trials

HARARE - Harare City Volleyball Club is set to conduct trials at the Mbare Netball Complex in the capital this weekend to beef up their two teams for the 2019 season.

The players’ selection process will be split into two segments with the women breaking the ice on Saturday while the men’s trials are set for the following day at the same venue.

“We are inviting professional volleyball players both men and women to take part in the players’ selection process,” Citizens’ club manager Godknows Jembere told the Daily News yesterday.

“On Saturday, for the women’s event will see new incoming players going through their paces from 8am to 12pm.

“The second session will feature both the incoming players and those retained for the new season. We encourage players to complete the entire selection process. The men’s selection process will be held on Sunday and will be using the same process as women.”

The Citizens was established in 2016 and did not take long to make an impression with their women side winning the Harare Volleyball and Zimbabwe Volleyball National League as well as the Confederation of African Volleyball Championships in 2017.

The Citizens ladies retained both the domestic titles last year but surrendered the CAVB Zone VI title after crashing out in the quarter-final stage together with their male counterparts in Durban, South Africa last December.