China calls for dialogue in Zimbabwe

Pauline Hurungudo  •  23 January 2019 2:15PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Ping has called for a national dialogue as he condemned the social unrest that took place last week saying strikes and vandalism will not rescue Zimbabwe’s economy.

Speaking at the Tour Africa — New Horizon in Zimbabwe launch Ping said: “We must maintain confidence and our bilateral relations... we have confidence in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. Visits by the Chinese show that the Chinese government has strong confidence in the people of Zimbabwe. Strikes and vandalism will not eradicate challenges …only dialogue will bring prosperity to Zimbabweans,” he said.

Commending the recent Chinese tour operators that jetted into the country on Monday, Ping added that China was a serious investor as compared to the negative sentiments that have been passed by several observers. 

“We have several projects that we have on the ground and some have already been completed. Kariba South and Hwange thermal completed, new parliament building started, lithium project also started…cigarettes producing project…this shows Chinese people are people of action…”

The ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with Touch Road International holdings Group from China a company promoting packages to destination Zimbabwe and Africa. 

Comments (2)

while we welcome Chinese we also blame china for not strongly speak against the military of zimbabwe chinese must stop lying thay they have interest to the people of zim all china is doing is stealing minerals and arming zanupf with guns and missiles all you chinese want is colonise zimbabwe one day you wlll be the enemy of zim as you didi in zambia all dictators in africa most of them are armed by china chinese dont care about africans they are the greatest exploiters of black people i wish you go back with your blood money and leave us in our poverty most african were killed by chinese weapons

david - 23 January 2019

Lol might be a little be hard to take from the Chinese authorities when it comes to calls for calm and dialogue. Their own human rights record is appalling. Just ask a Uighur, Oh wait a minute you can't they're all in detention for 're-education from the State. Crocodile tears (if any) indeed but their main concern is their investment. In fact if anything the Chinese State will likely be assisting the Zim government in ways to achieve maximum suppression from minimal effort and expense. They've got too much invested to allow a popular uprising which would very likely result in Chinese assets being stripped and zero debt repayments.

dr dre - 23 January 2019

