Chamisa raises alarm over security situation

STAFF WRITERS  •  23 January 2019 2:19PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC yesterday said it had written to the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to swiftly intervene in the deteriorating security and economic situation claiming that hundreds of its party officials including legislators continue to be arbitrarily arrested.

Although government claims that only three people died during last week’s violent demonstrations where police opened fire on armed civilians while the military conducted night raids amid reports of torture of suspects, civil rights organisations put the number of the dead above a dozen.

In an interview with the Daily News yesterday MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the number of MDC legislators who have been arrested is now seven with scores of its parliamentarians now in hiding as they fear the crackdown.

“Our national and provincial members are being detained, and from what is going on during protests it appears the right to bail which is constitutional, is being denied, MPs are being denied bail, this is a first even in worse countries. The magistrates are not even giving people time to defend themselves,” said Mafume.

Yesterday, the MDC in a letter to the speaker of the National House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda claimed that six of its legislators had been arrested — in a process which Mafume claims is designed to reduce the number of the opposition legislators in Parliament.

“Targeting of MPs is meant to cause by-elections. Where in the world is a country managed that way that people are picked up and then beaten and later dumped at a police station?” queried Mafume.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa cut short his trip abroad to come and concentrate on the unfolding crisis at home which he sparked when he announced an increase in the prices of fuel by over 150 percent.

When Zimbabweans protested over the increases in the fuel prices, government deployed security agents who savaged people suspected of having been involved in the protests. 

Mafume said the only respite for Zimbabweans could be found in the intervention by regional bodies such as Sadc and AU otherwise the situation can only get worse.

“As the MDC we have engaged Sadc, we have engaged the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, we have written to Sadc to ask them to look at the deteriorating human rights situation and the economic situation in Zimbabwe, Sadc has to act now or they will be a total crackdown,” Mafume. 

Mnangagwa, whose government reacted to the national shutdown by switching off the Internet before being ordered by the High Court to switch it on told his followers, ironically on micro-blogging platform Twitter that he is ready now to engage with the opposition.


 

Comments (2)

zvogotipeiko?

mukhovhe wa tshilidzi - 23 January 2019

Mnangagwa & Co hired one of the most expensive business jets for his trip to Russia and eastern Europe. He hired a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that would ordinarily cary up to 350 passengers on a normal commercial flight. This particular aeroplane, registration number 2DEER and based in Hong Kong is lavishly kitted out with a couple of bedrooms and seating for 40 passengers only. It is rented out per flying hour at US$70,000 (seventy thousand), and for that you get everything included: bed, VVIP seating, grand meals, all the booze you can drink, fuel for the aircraft, all navigation fees, all landing and airport fees and a full compliment of cockpit and cabin crew. The hire for these 5 days, in which it flew for at least 50 hours (Hong Kong Harare Moscow plus trips around Belarus and Kazachstan Harare Hong Kong) cost US$3,5 MILLION. Where did that money come from? And I bet that the Minister who made the booking got a handsome kick back. Aluta continua.

Is that so? - 23 January 2019

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media