UK urged to suspend aid to Zim

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  22 January 2019 12:52PM  •  11 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-engagement efforts will suffer a huge blow as calls for the United Kingdom (UK) government to withdraw its foreign aid and support to Zimbabwe’s mount.

This comes as UK has been aiding Zimbabwe for years now with 3 000 bicycles being donated last week to girls who walk between five to 15km to school every day.

UK Time party leader Robert Kimbell has urged the British government to suspend its foreign aid to Zimbabwe until self-governance is restored, following violent protests that took place in the country last week.

“End all bilateral UK foreign aid to Zimbabwe with immediate effect. Prohibit entry by any minister or agent of the Zimbabwean government. Withdraw UK support for the re-entry of Zimbabwe to the Commonwealth. Promise to re-instate all when the democracy resumes,” he said.

He condemned the Zimbabwean government’s response to the demonstrations suggesting that the UK government should compel Mnangagwa’s administration to stop persecuting its people who are now afraid to get out of their homes.

“We must pressurise the government of Zimbabwe to stop harassing, imprisoning, injuring and even, allegedly, killing Zimbabweans. The situation in the southern African country is dire. People are frightened to venture out of their homes. That is a shutdown,” the opposition leader said.

This also comes after the British foreign secretary Harriett Baldwin summoned Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Christian Katsande, to discuss concerns over reports of violence, killings of demonstrators, Internet blackout and a security crackdown in the country last week.

In a statement on Zimbabwe recently, Baldwin said reports were received on the widespread unrest and a heavy security force response in Zimbabwe with several people being killed and many others injured. The British foreign secretary slammed government’s response to the violent protests suggesting that it was a violation of human rights.

“While we condemn the violent behaviour of some protesters, and unlawful acts such as arson and looting, we are deeply concerned that Zimbabwe’s security forces have acted disproportionately in response.  In particular, there are disturbing reports of use of live ammunition, intimidation and excessive force,” the statement read.

She called on the Zanu PF led government to investigate human rights violations and restore full Internet access, consistent with citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression.

“We call on the government of Zimbabwe to ensure its security forces act professionally, proportionately and at all times with respect for human life and constitutional rights. We further call on the government of Zimbabwe to investigate all allegations of human rights abuses,” the statement read.


 

Comments (11)

15000 bikes ? . What kind of bikes....Yeti Beti SB5 c-series XT, Canyon Spectral wmn CF 9.0 SL , or something else super nicer ?. Good work tho.....God bless the Queen.

Inga zvavo.... - 22 January 2019

3000 bikes/

Inga zvavo.... - 22 January 2019

We thought vechidiki vakamwaya jecha zvikashaya basa. Zvino vakuru vodira jecha ne ma tipa. Will we be able to breathe? All becoz rather than presenting a case for debt write off using our poor nation status, Mtuli wants to wring every breathe out of the working and investing Zimbabwean. Just a word of advice...before you submit your case for debt write off we may have to find a cheaper, yet secure means of transport for our President. As long as he is spending money and living like an Arabian Prince, we have no chance.

Mega Deals Branch - 22 January 2019

Should Zimbabweans celebrate this? What is the role of the media in such situations? Should be ulilating for any negative issues against Zimbabwe? Do you think its Zanu PF and ED who suffers? We need to think again.

Jojo - 22 January 2019

i ask the uk gvt to realise that its not zanupf who will suffer but the poor masses they have money full in their offshore accounts why dont you supply arms and training to the people of zim so they can liberate their country because zanupf use force so let it be force to force

david - 22 January 2019

I fully support the idea of arms supply and basic military training to Zim youth,there is no ballot paper that will ever remove this selfish admistration from power,only AK47 can fix Zim crisis.We are ready to carry arms and slaught the skeleton army of Zim

David - 22 January 2019

Zimbabwe`s relations with UK will never suffer.UK is willing to work together.Peace was restored following violent by protestors.Zimbabwe is a very peaceful country.The MDC party working together with some pressure groups are the ones who need to be dealt with.The violent protestors were just a handful,thugs and thieves who stole people`s property.

Rudo Saungweme - 22 January 2019

Those calling for UK to suspend aid to Zim are misguided UK warmed up to Zim after President Mnangagwa became President it is not going back there.

derick tsimba - 22 January 2019

Zimbabwe is a peaceful country which opposition party MDC and some NGOs or human rights activists are bent trying to desrupt. UK has always been and will always be open to Zimbabwe. our relations with the UK are quiet good.

Gift Mashoko - 22 January 2019

Obvious as an opposition party, the UK Time party leader is bound to sympathise with an opposition party in Zimbabwe. Unfortunately Robert Kimbell is not the UK prime minister. Britain will continue to assist Zimbabwe.

John Sigauke - 22 January 2019

The UK has enough of its own problems associated with Brexit. Aid is meant to support and encourage the countries that make progress in areas such as rule of law, enhancement of democracy and human rights. Zimbabwe and it's oppressive zanu pf junta led by ED and his cronies do not deserve to by supported at the expense of British tax payers. Only once ED and zanu are removed from power Zimbabwe will return on the path of democracy.

Ken Sharpe - 22 January 2019

