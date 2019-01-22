Parents recall children from boarding school

Caroline Chiimba  •  22 January 2019

HARARE - As the situation in the country continues to deteriorate with threats of another complete shutdown, some parents have recalled their children from boarding schools while those with children that attend day schools kept their children at home.

This comes amid the uncertainty in the country with most parents fearing for their children’s safety in view of the aftermath of the three-day violent stay-away.

The country was thrown in turmoil as protesters took to the streets in most urban areas in the aftermath of the fuel price adjustments announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently.

Some of the schools like Dzivaresekwa High even gave directives to school children to stay at home on Monday as the area is awash with unrest where soldiers are punishing suspected perpetrators of violence.

Speaking to the Daily News, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said he has heard reports of parents taking away their children from boarding schools since last week, but he is yet to verify the statistics.

“What happened is that parents with children in volatile areas panicked when there was a communication cut off as they could not get hold of the schools to find out if their children were safe. Hence the only reasonable way was to go and collect them so that they monitor the situation while close to their children,” Majongwe said.

One parent who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said she was called by the school (boarding) to come and collect her child as teachers had fled the school after being intimidated by the situation.

“During the weekend I went to collect my daughter from boarding school after I heard people talking about another likely shutdown in these coming days.

“I would rather keep her at home knowing that she is safe than risking it all,” said another parent. ‘‘For now I am still assessing the situation, if I then feel like things have normalised, I will take her back.”

Comments

I ddnt know DZ high xool is a boarding xul stop generalising

The Gejo Guy - 22 January 2019

Ko vana vakayenda kumusha kunodzidza for six months...kurikuti hakuna ma problems. Zvinobatsireyi kunodzidza ku peterhouse yakavakwa nevarungu 4 vanavavo , Zimbori secondary kumusha kenyu isina nemagetsi ese ?...ndokupusa. Hapana musiyano....khule vakayenda ku falcon bhutsu yangu havaitenge...kana pandinogara havapagare ndisipo.

Ukututukisa amapandla. - 22 January 2019

Murungu haawoni munhu muguta....anozviwona iye iga...well kusara kwemuchitungwiza. Havambobvuma kutu munhu mutema pane chaakaita....nekuti anotarisa kwamunobva , ndokwakakosha. Akawona twumba twehuswa twusina magetsi , toireti I bhushi...ndiyemubhoyi chaiye. Zvekuti anobva ku Chisipiti kana Khumalo kunyeba. Same ne zvikoro....chero mukanotamba cricket ku Yarra Park , Lords etc , haagutsikane nekuti ku Mapfihwa High Sch hayina kana rebhora chairo rine lawn nemagedhe anema neti...mapango ndiro gedhe....vawoni VEBHORA vanokwira mumiti nekugara pamatombo.

Nyika maruwa - 22 January 2019

Now this is true fake news, meant to create an impression that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe. If Majongwe thinks there is a crisis here why is he still around anyway. Same thing with those at Crisis in Zimbabwe Coaliation - why are they still in a country with a crisis

willo - 22 January 2019

