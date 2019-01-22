'Govt has no power to shut down Internet'

Court Reporter  •  22 January 2019 12:01PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - High Court judge Owen Tagu has ordered the government to open Internet access to millions of Zimbabweans who were cut off last week during a three-day stay-away.

In his ruling, Tagu ruled that the State Security minister had no authority to order mobile operators to shut down Internet access to customers.

The ruling comes after two civic society organisations the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa Zimbabwe chapter) dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court following a government directive to completely shut down the Internet last week.

The applicants’ lawyer Denford Halimani confirmed the ruling yesterday after the matter was heard in chambers yesterday.

“The order is to suspend the directive issued by the government and telecommunications providers to resume providing Internet services to its customers forthwith,” he said.

According to ZLHR’s executive director Roselyn Hanzi, the shutdown was illegal and crippled access to business websites, social media sites, among other Internet services.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media