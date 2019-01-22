'Govt has no power to shut down Internet'

HARARE - High Court judge Owen Tagu has ordered the government to open Internet access to millions of Zimbabweans who were cut off last week during a three-day stay-away.

In his ruling, Tagu ruled that the State Security minister had no authority to order mobile operators to shut down Internet access to customers.

The ruling comes after two civic society organisations the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa Zimbabwe chapter) dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court following a government directive to completely shut down the Internet last week.

The applicants’ lawyer Denford Halimani confirmed the ruling yesterday after the matter was heard in chambers yesterday.

“The order is to suspend the directive issued by the government and telecommunications providers to resume providing Internet services to its customers forthwith,” he said.

According to ZLHR’s executive director Roselyn Hanzi, the shutdown was illegal and crippled access to business websites, social media sites, among other Internet services.