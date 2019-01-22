Epileptic man drowns in pool

Bernard Chiketo  •  22 January 2019 11:59AM  •  0 comments

MUTARE - A 26-year-old epileptic man drowned in a shallow pool as he took a bath in Nyanyadzi River last Friday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Samuel Gwata of Zimunda Village under Chief Muusha was found floating in the pool face down.

He was pronounced death on arrival at Shinja clinic.

“Chipinge resident magistrate Gwatidzo waived the need for a post-mortem,” Kakohwa said.

Police spokesperson said Gwata was found in the shallow pool by Chinoramba Munyebvu who resides in a neighbouring village who had gone to the same spot to also bath.
He pulled him out of the river and rushed to inform Gwata’s mother who then rushed her son to the clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media