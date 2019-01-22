Epileptic man drowns in pool

MUTARE - A 26-year-old epileptic man drowned in a shallow pool as he took a bath in Nyanyadzi River last Friday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Samuel Gwata of Zimunda Village under Chief Muusha was found floating in the pool face down.

He was pronounced death on arrival at Shinja clinic.

“Chipinge resident magistrate Gwatidzo waived the need for a post-mortem,” Kakohwa said.

Police spokesperson said Gwata was found in the shallow pool by Chinoramba Munyebvu who resides in a neighbouring village who had gone to the same spot to also bath.

He pulled him out of the river and rushed to inform Gwata’s mother who then rushed her son to the clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.