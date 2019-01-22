Enzo, Bev perform 'Magate' in SA

HARARE - South Africa-based raunchy dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda on Sunday stormed the stage during Enzo Ishall’s performance in the neighbouring country and performed the controversial Magate song much to the delight of many.

Ever since the release of the song, several women have gone into a frenzy trying to outsmart each other in a twerking challenge titled #MagateChallenge.

Bev is one of the ladies whose video in which she shakes her behind broke the Internet and performing it together with Enzo Ishall was pleasure for all music lovers.

Popular figures, dancer Zoey Sifelani and music rapper Kikybadass have also gone viral with their videos dancing to the song among other videos.

The latest video has since become popular on social media, with Enzo Ishall sprinkling water on Bev’s rear while performing at Club Africa in Benoni.

Writing on Instgram, Enzo Ishall said he was overwhelmed by Bev’s spirited performance.

“Murandakadzi nezuro pa Benoni, mad performance ndati beverly.sibanda akabva apinda fast… ma1…Ndakaita weak in the knees…Magate ese kuna Bev” he wrote.

The song is about a woman with a twerking spirit, consulting a prophet for healing who in turn prescribes buckets of anointed water.

The two did the rendition on Sunday as shown on the Instagram video.

Enzo Ishall has become popular with his sing along tunes and videos which saw him coming first in the December 31, 2018 Coca-Cola top 50 video countdown with one of his popular tracks Kanjiva.



