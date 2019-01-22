CAVB to help volleyball players

HARARE - The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI president Frederick Ndlovu has revealed plans to take off the burden from beach volleyball athletes by ensuring that they pay all their expenses for this year’s zonal games.

The former Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president made known of their ambitions during a recent beach volleyball coaches’ course that was conducted by Kenyan instructor Samuel Mulengi Metemi under the stewardship of ZVA in Harare.

“In the last events the zone actually helped all the national federations that came. We paid for accommodation and met the full board for all the teams that participated,” Ndlovu said.

“For the sub zonal that we are going to hold in 2019 we are also planning to pay for the athletes as a zone.”

Ndlovu, said plans were underway to conduct several coaching and referee’s courses as a zone independent of ZVA.

“As a zone, we are also planning to have coaches’ courses under the zone umbrella. We are also planning to have an international candidate referee’s course in beach volleyball,” he said.

“If you look at Zimbabwe currently, it actually has two international beach referees and you don’t find that in many countries.

“In our zone probably only South Africa has an international beach volleyball referee and Zimbabwe has two already so it’s a big step.”

During the beach volleyball coaching course held at the Celebration Centre in Harare at least 17 local coaches took part in the week-long programme. There were at least 11 male and six female candidates in attendance.

“I’m pleased (women attendance) though not satisfied with the attendance but at least we had six so it shows that ZVA does concentrate on women,” he said.

“The previous week I think I saw 10 ladies participating in the national management course which is a commendable stance by ZVA.

“So in terms of the preparation of women to come into play to take part in the leadership of the sport at least ZVA is playing its part.”

He also said CAVB has similar plans for the indoor qualifiers as well as Africa Games and the World Championships and not only beach volleyball.