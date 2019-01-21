ZRP auctions 200 bales of clothes

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will on Wednesday auction 200 bales of clothes, shoes and other items in Graniteside, Harare.

According to a notice issued by KM Auctions (Private) Limited, the items will be sold to the highest bidder.

“Duly instructed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Lost and Found, we shall sell by public auction the following assets to the highest bidder on January 23, 2019, at our premises No. 20 Edison Crescent Graniteside at 10am,” the notice reads.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is also set to sell a number of items through auction at Nyamapanda Border Post tomorrow. In a notice, Empire Auctions, which was instructed to sell the items on behalf of the tax collector, said two motor bikes and a Toyota Wish are among some of the items that will be sold.

Other items include cooking oil, flour, shoes, vests, blouses and shirts.