Mopo video showcases beauty of Nyanga

HARARE - A new musical video, Kwedu, by rising musician Potifa Mopo, showcases the beauty of Nyanga.

Nyanga, located in the eastern highlands of the country, boasts of centres of attractions inform of falls, game parks, forts and mountains.

Nyangombe Falls, Mutarazi Falls, Nyamuziwa, Pungwe Gorge and Falls, Trout Hatchery, Rhodes Museum, Nyanga National Park, Nyangwe, Chawomera Forts and imposing Inyangani Mountain which is one of the largest features in the region are some of the places of attractions found in Nyanga.

Mopo’s video, Kwedu also known as Nyanga, off the DVD titled Ngaikwane Changamire, captures the beauty of the majority of the above-mentioned captivating features, making the video a marvel to watch.

After watching the video being promoted by Diamond Studios, one will be compelled to visit the area which is located about 260 km from the capital, Harare.

Potifa, son to the musical veteran Mike Mopo, hails from Nyanga hence the inspiration.

In Nyanga, apart from scenic features exhibited in the video, there are also camping sites and dam lodges which include Mare, Rhodes and Udu among others therefore making the life of tourists enjoyable and easier in the wilderness.

Several refreshing activities such as volleyball, Fly Fishing, Pond Fishing, mountain climbing, bird watching, boating, swimming, game viewing, hiking and walks are the order of the day in Nyanga and these activities makes one feel out of this world in Nyanga.

Being the highest mountain in the country and second on the continent, Inyangani Mountain offers a challenging climb as it boasts of an imposing height of 2 593 metres. While on top one can be assured of having a spectacular view of the surrounding areas underneath.

The attention-drawing Nyangombe Falls, with its “talking waters” cascading down the little Nyangombe River, is located some few kilometres from the country’s highest mountain, Inyangani.

Like the Inyangani Mountain, Mutarazi is the highest waterfall in the country and second in the Africa.

At Mutarazi Escarpment one can be awarded an opportunity to clearly view the Honde Valley area which lies some 800 metres below.

Meanwhile, Nyanga remains cool throughout the year with maximum summer temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of as low as -3 degrees Celsius.