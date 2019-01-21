Chamisa prays for violence victims

HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday visited hospitals to see victims of the violence that took place during the recent three-day stay-away, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, according to civil society organisations.

Scores of people were injured during the disturbances that took place on January 14,15 and 16, 2019.

Chamisa visited Belvedere Medical Centre and laid hands on them, wishing them a quick recovery.

He bemoaned the situation in the country in a Twitter post.

“Our country is going through one of its worst moments. My thoughts are with the victims of violence. Despite the vitriol, we maintain a dignified position befitting our role as led by the people. We remain committed to peace in solving the challenges that triggered the turmoil,” he said.

The party’s MP for Kuwadzana East constituency Chalton Hwende also spoke about Chamisa’s visit to hospitals.

“The president has just finished another round of visit to the injured and prayed for every patient he visited,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chamisa also visited families that lost their beloved ones in Chitungwiza yesterday to pay his condolences.