Human Rights Watch blasts ED government

HARARE - A recently released annual World Report by Human Rights Watch, a United States-based organisation, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior officials in his administration have failed to live up to numerous promises to deliver governance reforms marking the post-Robert Mugabe era.

The reports points out to the August 1 shooting of six unarmed civilians.

“Security forces have intensified a crackdown on supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) in the aftermath of post-election protests in Harare.

“They also beat up and harassed scores of people in Harare as they searched for opposition party officials,” the report said.

“The Mnangagwa administration failed to amend or repeal repressive laws such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa), the Public Order and Security Act (Posa), and the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

“These laws were used under Mugabe to severely curtail basic rights through vague defamation clauses and draconian penalties.

“Partisan policing and prosecution worsened the impact of the repressive provisions in the Aippa and Posa laws,” the report added.

The recent switching off of Internet is another grey area, the first since the country entered the modern age and even the despotic Robert Mugabe who was removed from power through a coup by his former allies never resorted to that method even at the height of his power.



