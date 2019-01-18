Musona moves to Lokeren

HARARE - Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has got a chance to resurrect his career in the Belgium First Division A after Anderlecht agreed to loan him to Sporting Lokeren for the remainder of the season.

Musona joined Anderlecht before the start of the 2018-19 season but failed to establish himself in the Brussels-based side first team.

The Zimbabwean only made eight appearances mainly coming off the bench as former Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck never really gave him a chance.

In that period, the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate only scored once for Anderlecht.

There was some hope for Musona when the club sacked Vanhaezebrouck at the start of this year but his situation did not change much with the arrival of Dutch coach Fred Rutten.

In the end, the Warriors captain chose to move away from the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in order to get some game time.

“Goodluck at Lokeren, Knowledge! Loaned to Lokeren until the end of the season,” Anderlecht said on their Facebook page on Wednesday night.

Lokeren are now hoping to get Musona’s paperwork in order so that he can play in tomorrow’s crucial league match against away to AS Eupen.

The Tricolores have had a difficult season so far and find themselves bottom of the 16-team division with only 14 points from 21 matches and are in danger of being relegated.

“Sporting Lokeren has made a heavy effort to attract this player (Musona). It is therefore the intention that he plays most minutes during the remaining nine games of the regular season, including against Anderlecht. During the Play Offs he could also prove us good services,” the club said on their website yesterday.