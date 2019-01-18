Mhere on new project

HARARE - Gospel singer Mathias Mhere is in the studio working on his 2019 album despite the fact that last year’s project Panogara Nyasha is still doing well.

Mhere said getting in the studio early in the year allows him time to perfect his art.

“I understand that there are concerns that the album is doing well so there is no need for a new project. I believe as preachers we should continue preaching. The Bible is big and there are several scriptures we are yet to teach.

“Getting into the studio in January means there is more time to perfect my work. I don’t like working under pressure,” he added.

The singer will also be completing his video project for the album Panogara Nyasha.

So far he has released three videos namely; Matables, Panogara Nyasha and Bhuku which have all been embraced well by music lovers.

Last year, he also released another single Kisimusi which was accompanied by a video which competed in the Coca-Cola top 50 charts.

“I’m working to complete the video project. I think the video for the song Sarafina is next in line. In December the video Bhuku came out as per promise to all our followers,” he said.

Mhere has improved the quality of his videos which have the potential to compete and outsmart videos from other genres.

He started on his previous album Old Testament and heightened the move on Panogara Nyasha.