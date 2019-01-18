Ex-Zanu PF MP jailed 4 months

MUTARE - Former Zanu PF legislator for Mutare North Batsirai Pemhenayi has been sentenced four months in jail for the assault of Zanu PF Manicaland official Mike Madiro’s aide during last year’s party primary elections.

Pemhenayi and his three accomplices — Wellington Magarasadza, Gilbert Chinyaunzore, Claudius Matuwe — all from Odzi, were convicted after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

He slapped them with six months jail terms before suspending two months on condition of good behaviour.

They were however, been freed on $100 bail each pending appeal by the same magistrate.

It was the State’s case that the quartet assaulted Wilson Nyamande, who is Madiro’s aide during the April 30, 2018 Zanu PF primary elections.

Nyamande was assaulted at around 0700 hours at Odzi Police Station after some empty ballot papers went missing.

Pemhenayi, who went on to lose the closely contested election to Madiro, was furious after seeing the distribution list and missing ballot papers.

He then started accusing Nyamande of stealing the papers in order to rig the election in favour of Madiro who was contesting his seat.

Nyamande tried to explain but was attacked by Pemhenayi with clenched fists before Magarasadza, Chinyaunzore and Matuwe also joined in the assault.

He was not medically examined but suffered chest pains.



