'17,5pc boost in tourist entries'

HARARE - Zimbabwe recorded a 17,5 percent increase in the number of tourists who entered the country in 2018, the department of Immigration has said.

The number of travellers cleared around the country’s ports of entry and exit rose to 11 172 231 in 2018 as compared to 10 655 625 in 2017.

Department of Immigration spokesperson principal immigration officer Canisia Magaya said: “Beitbridge alone recorded 2 745 036 travellers into the country while Victoria Falls cleared 146 249 entries against 124 518 in 2017, representing growth by 17,5 percent in the number of tourists who entered the country.”

In the past, lack of modern systems delayed processing of passengers’ visas, causing travellers to disdain Zimbabwe’s immigration processes.

But from January 1, 2018 to April 10, 2018, the department implemented an online visa payment system so as to leverage on international visitors.

“There was an upgrade to the online visa application platform thus, further automating the visa application system, making it quicker and more efficient.

“The growth in the average figures are an indication of the efforts by the Immigration department in facilitating ease of movement into the country and that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business,” Magaya said.



