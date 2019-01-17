ZRP heightens crackdown against criminals

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has increased crackdown efforts on crime which has seemingly been rampant and on the rise in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, ZRP Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba revealed that the police has since intensified patrols and intelligence gathering in a bid to thwart crime rate that has escalated.

“ZRP made strides in the last two weeks in accounting for criminal elements who are committing robbery, murder, rape and fraud in the country.

“One of the areas which the police has intensified surveillance and monitoring is the illegal foreign currency dealings taking place in the Central Business Districts in all major cities in the country,” she said.

Charamba also revealed that the police recently arrested armed robbers at a roadblock along Harare’s Mazowe Street while in another case the police arrested four men who had robbed a 19-year-old woman of $2 000 from her tuck-shop in Mt Hampden.

“The ZRP would like to thank members of the public for their support in coming to give evidence in cases involving high profile figures involved in corrupt activities and criminal abuse of office.

“Most of the cases brought to the attention of the police are now before the courts,” she added.



