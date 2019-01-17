ZETDC dismisses social media messages

STAFF WRITER  •  17 January 2019 3:52PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has dismissed social media messages urging customers to buy electricity in large quantities to counter suspected electric faults.

In a statement ZETDC said the messages are malicious as the authority has everything under control.

“The ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the Prepaid Electricity Vending System is operating efficiently and in the event of a technical fault, measures are already in place to ensure that it is attended to in the interest of continued efficient service delivery to all the customers.

“The Prepaid Electricity Vending System is operating normally and there are no scheduled plans to interrupt it,” the statement revealed.

Customers have been advised to ignore the mischievous social media messages of the suspected crisis of manpower to attend to the Prepaid Electricity Vending System, which has not originated from the power utility.

ZETDC has urged its clients to continue to purchasing electricity as normal. 

