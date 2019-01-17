Macheso plans DVD, live albums

HARARE - Sungura giant Alick Macheso has a lot planned for his fans this year.

Macheso has lined up a DVD album for his 2018 release Dzinosvitsa Kure and a live recorded project for his followers.

“2019 Mberikwazvo is going further, taking it from where we left in 2018. There are plans for a DVD and a live recorded album. This follows calls by our followers to increase visuals,” Tich Makahamadze, Macheso’s publicist said.

It has been long since Macheso last had videos, with videos last seen on the album Ndezvashe which went on to dominate the charts.

If the plans come to fruition, the musician would have answered calls by his fans to increase visuals.

Sungura music is usually found wanting in as far as videos are concerned and all eyes will be on him as the head of the genre.

The musician, who is on his annual break, will resume shows next week.

He has lined up shows starting with a gig in Warren Park on January 25. The following day, he will be in Bindura before holding a family show at Southerton on January 27.

This is our annual break, usually the first three weeks of January. Starting next week we will resume our normal schedule,” he said.

Macheso closed the year on a high and he will be hoping to carry on.

His last show at Jongwe Corner saw him parading his sons Tatenda and Esau who are following in his footsteps.



