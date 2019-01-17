'Govt must act quickly'

HARARE - Musicians have lambasted government for its failure to address the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Zimbabwe Union of Musicians chairperson Edith WeUtonga said it is high time the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government admits failure.

“As musicians, we have been let down by our political leaders for the past two decades. At first people were not at liberty to comment on political developments in the country but we can not hide from reality anymore.

“It is high time our leaders sit down and resolve this impasse. They have failed and must admit and pass the baton to those who have the capacity to run the country,” WeUtonga said.

“Entertainment is considered a luxury in Zimbabwe, it only thrives in a functional economy hence we need our economy to be viable for us to survive.”

Sungura musician Hosiah Chipanga concurred with WeUtonga, saying the situation in the country is not right at all.

“The problem with our leaders is that they do not want to listen. At first ndainzi ndaiwawata (I was just talking nonsense) for nothing but look what is happening right now. We are in a fix. People are demonstrating and there is no economy to talk of.

“When we talk, the government must listen. Izvezvi (Right now) government yakuwana mubairo wenharo (is reaping the rewards of not listening),” Chipanga said.

Dancehall and reggae musician Jah Bless said unity among political leaders is the way to go.

“Violence is not the solution as we are already a divided nation. Our political leaders, from all parties, should reach out to each other and this will take the country forward. Once we are united, it means we have peace in the country and things will start to move,” Jah Bless said.

“Our economy only improved during the days of the government of national unity. What is happening at the moment is unfortunate. I just wish the best for our country.”

Meanwhile, musicians, including Winky D among others, have released songs such as Kasong Kejecha, 25 and Ngirozi that reflect on the current economic instability.



