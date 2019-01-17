Daz awards preps up

HARARE - Preparations for this year’s edition of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (Daz) awards set for next month are at an advanced stage, organisers say.

The annual awards, meant to honour outstanding performers in the dance sector, are pencilled for City Sports Bar in the capital, Daz president Hapaguti “Harpers” Mapimhidze said the awards, to beheld on February 27, will see more than 20 dancers walking away with accolades in different categories.

“Each year, our awards get better and bigger.

“This year, we are promising a glamorous event where over 20 outstanding dancers will be rewarded,” Mapimhidze said.

On the event, musician Blessing and the Blade will perform live to spice up the occasion.”

Some of the categories this year include Best Dance Group, Best Sungura Dance Group,

Best Kwaito Dance Group, Best Pole Dance Group, Most Disciplined Dance Group, Best Dressed Dance Group, Most Consistent Dance Group, Most Creative Dance Group and Best Rhumba Dance Group among others.

Over the years, Beverly Sibanda and her Sexy Angels dominated the awards.