Triangle United unveil new signings

HARARE - Chibuku Super Cup champions Triangle United have added a number of established players and an unheralded striker from the second tier on their roster for the 2019 season in which they will be fighting on three fronts.



The Sugar Sugar Boys, who finished in fourth place last season, have made it a point they want to challenge for the title when the Castle Lager Premiership commences in March.





They will also be taking part in the African Confederation Cup which starts late in August and also looking at defending their Chibuku Super Cup trophy.



In that regard, the Lowveld-based side has been quietly going about their business in the transfer window.



The headline signing made by Taurai Mangwiro is the arrival of the highly-rated holding midfielder Donald Mudadi from army side Black Rhinos.



Mudadi is excellent at winning possession in the crucial midfield areas and can operate as a deep-lying playmaker.



Winger Gerald Bero, who had an excellent season with relegated Nichrut last year, has also joined the Sugar Sugar Boys.



Triangle have also snatched former Texan striker Nyasha Tito Chintuli, who was the top goal scorer in the Eastern Region Division One in the 2018 season.



Former Harare City left back Bright Chayambuka has also signed for Triangle after an excellent season with the Sunshine Boys last year.



Mangwiro has also added the well-travelled duo of defender Obey Mwerahari and winger Timothy January.



Mwerahari, who turns 30 next month, spent the last few seasons at Dynamos where he was axed towards the end of last season after having been accused of being behind a player strike.



January, 25, was one of the standout performers for relegated Bulawayo City last season.



After losing two of their star players from last season – Lameck Nhamo (FC Platinum) and Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United) – the Sugar Sugar Boys were also desperate to tie down their remaining key players.



Striker Collins Dhuwa, who was on loan from Chicken Inn, has made his move to Triangle permanent after a successful 2018 season in the Lowveld.



The club has also reached an agreement to renew contracts for winger Russel Madamombe and goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu.