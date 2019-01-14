TelOne Fc releases 12 players

GWERU - TelOne FC have released 12 players from the squad that got them promoted into the Castle Lager Premiership as they seek to build a formidable side ahead of the start of the season in March.

The club, who started their pre-season training in earnest on Tuesday, have been conducting trials in search of players to sign for the forthcoming season.

TelOne coach Joel Luphahla said the decision to part ways with the players was based on their performances last season.

“Out of the 26 players we had last season, we have released 12 and retained the others” Luphahla told the Daily News.

“We basically looked at their performances last season and released those players who didn’t quite make the grade, if they failed to stamp their place in a lower league side, we can’t risk taking them to the premiership.”

The telecoms side has been doing business quietly on the transfer market, roping in former Nichrut utility player Frackson Bushiri, Fradreck Muza from relegated Shabanie Mine, former CAPS United midfielder Takudzwa Mahori and Southern Region side Tsholotsho midfielder Mnqebisi Moyo.

TelOne also welcomed back striker Tafadzwa Sibanda, who was on loan to Bulawayo giants Highlanders for the second half of the 2018 season, however, the club lost star midfielder Pride Zivengwa, who was snapped up by CAPS United.

Nomadic striker Jacob Muzokomba was the notable player trying his luck at the Gweru-based side trials among a host of other unheralded players.

Lupahla has not ruled out taking Muzokomba on board: “We need such people; it’s up to him if he gives us what we want here, we can give him a chance to play because he has the experience and he is a local boy.”

“In February, we are going away for a month to try and build on the team and combinations because you can’t do anything at home, I need the boys away where the only thing they think about is football so we are just finalising the modalities for the camp and the squad”, he said.