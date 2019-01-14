Benjani blasts Zifa

BULAWAYO – Ex-Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari has come out guns blazing blasting the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) over preparations and the anarchy that ensued the much-publicised Caf Champions League Group B clash pitting FC Platinum and Orlando Pirates at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Mwaruwari was among scores of spectators who struggled to gain entry into the stadium before kickoff.

Hundreds of other soccer-loving fans who had come to watch the match left a heavily-disappointed lot as they failed to gain access into the stadium.

The former Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre striker tried to hurry-scurry over the security screens to gain access into the stadium but his efforts were in vain.

“We can’t do anything,” Mwaruwari is seen talking in the video circulating on social media.

“There’s no VIP (queues), I have been waiting here for 45 minutes I want to watch Pirates versus Platinum; I’m outside and then you say we will go forward, which forward? We are going backwards. They should be a place for us (VIPS). You are there you are not even going inside. What kind of nonsense is this, this is rubbish.”

The Daily News sought to get comment from Zifa board member competitions Chamu Chiwanza, he referred all correspondence to Brighton Malandule, another association’s board member who was said to be responsible for Sunday’s organisation.

“Gates are not part of my portfolio (competitions), they belong to the finance. Where I can come in is to talk about the competition where I can say there was no violence, there was no stampede and the game went perfectly well,” Chiwanza told the Daily News yesterday.

Malandule who was repeatedly not picking up his calls, later responded to a WhatsApp text message saying that he was in church.

“Sorry I am at church can’t answer cell, call later,” said Malandule.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum opened their account in the group stages with an impressive performance to earn a point after a goalless draw against the Buccaneers and now look to up the ante in their next match against Esperance in Tunis on Friday.

“It was a good game for us. We wanted to win the match but I am happy with a point. I can’t complain, it was a massive performance from the boys. We need to now focus on our next match in Tunisia,” Norman Mapeza FC Platinum head coach said after the match.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic talked highly of their opponents.

“We have enough respect for Zimbabwean football. We knew very well what to expect from FC Platinum. They are a very good team with talented and hardworking players. We would also like to thank the supporters who did not only support us but loved us,” said Micho.

“We came were looking for two aspects and targets strategically in this game, one was to be united at the back and not concede and secondly was to find a solution to convert the goals.”