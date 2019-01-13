Ex-ally urges Mujuru to join MDC

HARARE - Former vice president Joice Mujuru’s ex-ally Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has called on the National People’s Party (NPP) president to dissolve her party and join the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC.

Bhasikiti is a former member of the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), which was led by Mujuru, before she left to form the splinter NPP.

Mujuru and Bhasikiti, a former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister, are both former members of the ruling Zanu PF party.

The former vice president, along with a coterie of her backers, including Bhasikiti, Ray Kaukonde, Dzikamai Mavhaire, Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, among others, were shown the door by former president Robert Mugabe in 2014.

Mujuru and her cabal were expelled on allegations of seeking to topple Mugabe from power.

Her dismissal saw 15 ministers being dropped from Mugabe’s Cabinet, in a serious carnage that threatened to break the party.

Bhasikiti and Mavhaire are now members of the MDC, while Mutasa has since been readmitted into Zanu PF.

Mujuru, who has gone into hibernation since the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections, has been deserted by a number of her supporters, who have either joined the MDC or Zanu PF.

In a Twitter post, Bhasikiti said Mujuru must join the MDC in order to fulfill her dream for change in the country.

“I still believe…Mujuru should honour not only those she caused to be sacked from ZPF but also the masses which supported her to see change in Zimbabwe, by joining hands with the MDC as the change agent…,” Bhasikiti said.

Mujuru made waves after forming the ZPF, some months after leaving Zanu PF.

Observers believed she had a chance to create a formidable force in the country’s political space.

However, a few months after its formation, ZPF split because of irreconcilable differences between its founders.

Mutasa and Gumbo were among those who clung to the party’s name and offices while Mujuru moved on to form the NPP. Mutasa was to later dump the ZPF after being readmitted into the ruling party late last year.

Before their sacking in 2014, Mutasa was the party’s secretary for administration while Gumbo was its spokesperson. Both were members of the party’s politburo.