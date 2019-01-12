Zim back from successful Namibia tour

HARARE - The Zimbabwe women cricket are expected in the country this evening after a successful tour of Namibia.

The team went on tour yearning for a whitewash and in the end it all came too easy for the locals after restricting hapless hosts Namibia to 60-all out before winning the final T20 match by nine wickets at the Sparta Oval in Walvis Bay.

Zimbabwe comfortably won all the previous four matches without breaking a sweat to carry a 4-0 lead into yesterday’s final encounter.

Namibia once again won the toss, the only thing they seem to have won numerous times during the series, and elected to bat for a change but found their own track tough to play on.

Zimbabwe right-arm seamer Nomatter Mutasa ripped through Namibia line up with four wickets for nine runs in four overs while fellow pacer Precious Marange picked three wickets for just five runs going at 1.3 runs in her four-over spell.

Leg-spinner Anesu Mushangwe claimed a single scalp while 16-year-old seamer Chiedza Mzembe, who had a debut to remember on Wednesday, was economical with the ball giving away 12 runs in four overs.

Namibia recorded scores of double figures through Sune Whittman (21) before she was bowled by Marange and Kayleen Green (12), who was caught by Marange off Mutasa’s bowling.

The locals then made light work of the chase losing only opener Modester Mupachikwa for four runs before Marange (32) and Chipo Mugeri (13) carried Zimbabwe to 61/1 in just 9.3 overs.

Senior players have been raising their hands to be counted with inspirational performances during this tour. Zimbabwe head coach Adam Chifo also praised the debutants, Mzembe and wicketkeeper Ellen Tshuma.

“It’s very critical (seniors fronting up). In T20 you always looking for your top four batters to fire and that way 140+ is achievable,” Chifo told the Daily News.

“Looking at the future, she (Mzembe) has been brilliant on and off the field and off the field and we looking to have her grow in the team. Again she (Tshuma) will provide an option if Mode is injured or out of form.”