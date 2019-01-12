UKAid donates 3 000 bicycles

HARARE - UKAid yesterday donated 3 000 bicycles to disadvantaged girls from the country’s 29 districts to help those who live far away from school.

The aid’s Department for International Development (DFID) donated the bicycles through Campaign for Female Education (Camfed International), to 165 schools.

In a statement, the aid said the bicycles will go a long way in ensuring that underprivileged girls and some boys do not have to walk long and tiring distances to school.

“These bicycles are supporting girls (and some disadvantaged boys also supported by Camfed) who live between five to 15km away from the nearest secondary school.

“This means these girls will now be able to leave home and reach school on time each day. These girls were identified as part of DFID’s focus on improving safeguarding across all of our programme’s globally, as they were living in unsafe informal boarding facilities previously,” the statement said.

This comes after the British Embassy recently partnered with Plan International in launching the “Leave No Girl Behind” programme which is set to benefit over 21 000 girls in Zimbabwe.



