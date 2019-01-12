TSCZ moves towards starting accident fund

HARARE - The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has invited interested consultancy companies to carry out a detailed study on the establishment of a motor vehicle accident fund.

In a statement, TSCZ said the objective of the expression of interest is to pre-qualify consultants capable of delivering on the project.

The traffic council added that only short-listed firms/consultants will be issued with the request for proposals documents.

“TSCZ wishes to engage the services of registered and reputable consultancy/consulting companies to express their interest in carrying out a detailed study on the establishment of a motor vehicle accident fund in Zimbabwe in terms of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety programme.

“A document with specifications for the short-listing criteria will be issued to interested bidders upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $10 from TSCZ,” the statement said.

The council advised bidders to submit their expressions of interest by February 7, 2019 as late bids will not be tolerated.