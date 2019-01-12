Mwonzora up for negligent driving

HARARE - MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has been arraigned in court on allegations of negligent driving after he bumped into another motor vehicle.

Mwonzora appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Ramabao facing three counts of failing to insure and license a motor vehicle and negligent driving.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded out of custody to January 24 for trial.

Prosecutor Moses Mapanga alleged that on May 27 last year, and at around 9pm, Mwonzora was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser along Tynwald Road due north.

It is the State’s case that the vehicle was not insured, neither was it licensed.

It is alleged that when he approached the intersection of Kirkman Drive and Tynwald Road, Mwonzora reversed and bumped into a Toyota Land Cruiser which was driven by Onismo Muzhingi.

The court heard that no one was injured in the accident and that both vehicles sustained minor damages.



