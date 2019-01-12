Health ministry apologises for loss of lives

HARARE - The Health and Child Care ministry has issued a public apology for the loss of lives and suffering during the just-ended doctors’ strike.

In a statement published in the press, the ministry expressed appreciation for the citizens’ endurance during the crisis.

“The ministry of Health and Child Care would like to notify the public that the doctors who had embarked on strike from December 1, have now agreed to resume duties at their various stations,” read the statement.

“We would like to appreciate and acknowledge the patience shown by our citizens during this prolonged impasse. We regret any suffering or loss of life that may have occurred during this period.

“We now look forward to a body of professionals in their diversity to provide the much-needed health service while government works towards creating a better environment for the delivery of such service,” noted the ministry.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) this week announced the end of the 40-day strike by medical doctors which had crippled the health sector.

ZHDA said the strike was meant to remind and send a clear message to the relevant authorities that the healthcare sector in the country was deteriorating and hence the need for urgent interventions.