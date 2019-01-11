Nyoni completes CAPS switch

HARARE - CAPS United have completed the signing of former Highlanders vice captain Gabriel Nyoni ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Nyoni’s contract with the Bulawayo giants had expired at the end of last year and he had become one of the most sought-after free agents during this transfer window.

The 26-year-old was also heavily linked with a move to Ngezi Platinum Stars where he would have linked up with his former coach Erol Akbay.

However, Makepekepe managed to land the winger and add him to their roster for the forthcoming 2019 season.

“I have officially joined @capsunitedfczw. The club is doing things differently this year. CAPS fans are in for a happy 2019,” Nyoni wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“Thanks to the coach for his welcome message,…(Nhamo) Tutusani (vice president),…(Farai) Jere (president) and the whole CAPS United executive.”

The winger had become one of the darlings for Highlanders fans in recent seasons with his playing style that exhorts a sense of never-say-die attitude.

Bosso had tried hard to convince him to sign a new deal but the talks between the two parties broke down last month.

Nyoni becomes the second major signing Makepekepe have done in this transfer window following the capture of Phenias Bamusi from Triangle United.

Bamusi had an outstanding 2018 season with the Sugar Sugar Boys in which he helped the Lowveld side finish in fourth place on the log.

He was also instrumental in the side’s successful run to winning the 2018 Chibuku Super Cup after beating defending champions Harare City in the final.

On the exit door, Makepekepe have lost defender Dennis Dauda, who is now in Zambia, while forward Wisdom Mutasa is on the books of newly-promoted Manica Diamonds. Utility player Milton Ncube also left United to join cross town rivals Harare City.

The club, however, managed to keep midfielder Joel Ngodzo and striker John Zhuwawu while mercurial midfielder Ronald Chitiyo has recovered from a knee operation that kept him out for the whole of 2018.