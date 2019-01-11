Malaba to open 2019 legal year

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  11 January 2019 11:22PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) will be temporarily closing Samora Machel Avenue between Third and Fourth Street for the official opening of 2019 legal year.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba will be officially opening the legal year for the second time today since his appointment to the esteemed office.

In a statement HCC said the roads will be closed on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 0800 hours to 1300 hours and Monday, January 14, at 0600 hours to 1300 hours.

“An alternative route will be recommended by use of informative signs. Traffic approaching this portion of road should do so with due care,” the statement said.

Last year, Malaba opened the main gathering at Mashonganyika Building, which houses the Supreme and Constitutional courts in Harare while the Judicial Service Commission was also holding ceremonies in Bulawayo and Masvingo.

The official opening was held on January 15, 2018.

