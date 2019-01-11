Kasukuwere bail conditions relaxed

HARARE - Ex-Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has been temporarily granted his passport to enable him to travel to neighbouring South Africa to seek treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The Zanu-PF political commissar is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly showed favour to Grace Mugabe’s sister Shuvai Junior Gumbochuma by parcelling out vast pieces worth $2 million without paying for it.

He is also accused of violating the Procurement Act by awarding a procurement contract to Brainworks without going to tender.

Through his lawyer Thembinkosi Magwaliba, Kasukuwere applied for the temporal release of his passport and suspension of reporting conditions.

As part of his bail conditions, Kasukuwere was ordered to surrender his passport, report to the police once every Friday and continue residing at the address he gave to the police.

Magwaliba told the court his client was meant to make the application on January 3.

“On New Year’s Eve, the accused lost his mother and on January 3, he was at the funeral, making it possible to make the application,” Magwaliba said.

Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga did not oppose the application. Macharaga confirmed that the doctor’s letter which Kasukuwere exhibited in court when he put the State on notice was authentic.

He said: “After I received the document, I asked one of our investigating officers to confirm if the letter was authored locally. It was indeed authored by his personal doctor.

“The issue of his health is of paramount importance. It is best that he seeks the medical attention he requires.”

Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya granted the application and ordered that he returns the passport to the clerk of court on January 16.

“State did not oppose the application to temporarily return the passport to the accused. The passport is hereby granted. Reporting conditions are also suspended till then,” Mujaya said.

Kasukuwere will be back in court on January 17.