Kapupurika joins Bosso

HARARE - Dynamos winger Cleopas Kapupurika has crossed the great divide by joining bitter rivals Highlanders ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season that is scheduled to kick-off in March.

The 21-year-old winger becomes the latest player to make the transition between the two clubs despite their well-documented rivalry.

Most recently striker Roderick Mutuma and midfielder Masimba Mambare have all made the switch between DeMbare and Bosso.

Over the years, Lovemore “Magents” Ncube and the late Lenny Gwata also moved from Bosso to DeMbare.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo yesterday said all the movements to or from the club will be confirmed in due course but a picture of Kapupurika in a Highlanders jersey signing a contract was circulating on social media.

“I can only confirm that like any other club, we have been busy with our 2019 squad. The technical team have been working on areas they want to strengthen,” Moyo told the Daily News yesterday.

“Once we are done, we will make a public announcement on who is coming in, and who is going out (if any). We will be guided by the technical team.”

Kapupurika, who honed his skills at the FC Platinum development programme before moving onto Whawha and Chapungu, had an underwhelming 2018 season.

DeMbare had a terrible start to the campaign in which they struggled to rediscover the form that saw them finish in second place in 2017.

For better parts of the season, the Glamour Boys were flirting with relegation which eventually cost coach Lloyd Mutasa his job.

In the end, interim coach Lloyd Chigowe guided the club to safety before he was eventually given the job on a permanent basis.

Likewise, Kapupurika’s form also suffered as a result of DeMbare’s woes on the pitch.

The 21-year-old would be hoping to resurrect his career at Bosso where technical manager Madinda Ndlovu has put a lot of trust in a youthful squad.



