Gudyanga, Chidakwa trial stayed

HARARE - The trial of former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and ex-permanent secretary in the ministry Francis Gudyanga has been stayed pending the hearing of their appeal in the High Court.

The duo is facing a corruption charges after they allegedly misappropriated $29 000 in board sitting allowances.

Chidakwa is being accused of appointing Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and allocating him sitting allowances.

Chidakwa and Gudyanga approached the High Court for review after the Harare magistrate Nyasha Vitorini refused to recuse himself from presiding over the matter.

They also sought review after Vitorini dismissed their application to stay trial until the Constitutional Court rules on Michael Chakandida’s suitability to prosecute.

“The trial pending before the lower court is stayed pending the determination of the urgent chamber application HC82/19,” read the order.

Vitorini remanded the pair to January 30 for possible trial commencement, adding that if the upper court dismisses their application for review, they will proceed to trial.